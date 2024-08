Family groups have been gathering at the Unst Show. Photo: Desley Stickle

The day has stayed clear to allow families and friends to gather for the Unst Show.

There have been plenty of indoor and outdoor entries to add to the many trade stands showcasing the very best of local produce.

Proving popular has been a free children’s area, which has included a ball pit, sand pit and a bouncy castle.

The best kye and sheep have also been on show, as well as ponies and poultry.

Belle and Willie Spence who were taking money at the gate this morning. Photo: Desley Stickle