Football squads selected for Island Games

Both the men’s and women’s football squads have been selected to compete at the Island Games being hosted by our neighbours Orkney next year.

There was concern that the Shetland teams may miss out as the competitions were being restricted to just 12 teams due to accommodation issues in Orkney.

But both the men’s and women’s squads were selected in a draw which took place in Orkney this evening.

Following the draw to select the football teams to play in the 2025 Island Games, chairwoman Lesley Hutchison said: “We’re delighted that both Shetland men’s and women’s football teams have been drawn to play in Orkney in the football competition at next year’s Island Games.

“Also drawn are the teams from the Western Isles, which along with the hosts, also means that all three Scottish Island Teams are represented.

“We’re sorry however that with the reduced number of places available, some notable island teams have unfortunately not been drawn to play.

“We’ll continue our planning in the knowledge that both football teams are now included, alongside the other eleven sports who will represent Shetland.

“We expect to have an overall team of around 200 competitors and officials, which would make ‘Orkney 2025’ our largest team ever to travel to the Games.”

Shetland Football Assocation posted on Facebook: “Our team have been successful in tonight’s draw to take part in the Island Games next summer.

“Our planning, fundraising and preparations can now commence now that we have a degree of certainty.

“It has been confirmed by organisers that the men’s tournament will consist of 12 teams. We understand that the draw for the groups will take place on 30th September.”