Second meeting scheduled to discuss Whole Farm Plan

A second meeting is being planned to provide crofters with information about the Whole Farm Plan.

An initial meeting has already been planned for tomorrow [Tuesday].

But organisers at SAC Lerwick say the interest has been so extensive that a second date has had to be scheduled.

It will take place on 8th October at the Mid Yell hall.

Funded by the Farm Advisory Service, the event is open to all.

It comes amid continuing concern that smaller producers may choose to give up altogether, such are the complexities of complying with regulations.

Farmers and crofters will have to undertake at least two base line plans, or audits, by 15th May next year.

But the Whole Farm Plan is made up of five plans and audits in total. These are:

• Animal health and welfare

• Biodiversity audit

• Carbon audit

• Integrated pest management plan

• Soil analysis

Businesses will be required to phase in all parts of the plan relevant to them by 2028.

Osla Jamwal Fraser, of SAC Lerwick, said: “The number of smaller producers already talking about giving up is really concerning, and we would like to reach as many folk as possible to try and encourage them to do what they can for next year and not give up on the system just yet.”

Meanwhile, an online meeting will be held next Monday at 5.30pm, where producers will be given information on what they need to do if they are to pass on their croft in the way they would wish.