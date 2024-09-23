Honesty box owners forced to consider CCTV after thieves hit The Fairy Hut

The Fairy Hut in North Roe.

Honesty box owners are having to consider new security measures after a spate of callous thefts.

Stacey Bradley, who runs The Fairy Hut in North Roe, said she had considered shutting it down after being targeted by thieves over the past fortnight.

“I’m just a small business owner and me and my family can’t afford to be losing out each week,” she said.

“But I refuse to let this get me down just yet.”

Mrs Bradley created The Fairy Hut out of her late grandparents’ wardrobe and keeps it stocked with tasty snacks as well as eggs from her flock of hens.

It also features some of the products from her other venture, The Shetland Fairy, such as crystals and glow worms.

Over the last couple of weeks, however, the mother-of-four said lots of stock had gone missing.

“It’s a truly frustrating situation,” she said.

“I’ve invested my heart and soul into this project, and it’s money I simply cannot afford to lose.

“The Fairy Hut isn’t just about profit; it’s our magical little gift to the community since we don’t have a shop up here.

“I’d be heartbroken if we had to pull the plug on this.”

Posting the news on Facebook, Mrs Bradley also asked for suggestions to keep the thieves out.

And she was saddened to learn other honesty box owners had reported similar problems.

Semblister Kitchen Cupboard in the West Side said it had been hit by thieves too – and was considering installing CCTV as a deterrent.

Mrs Bradley said she would also be installing security cameras in the near future.