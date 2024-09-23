News

Yell Sound ferries down to single vessel again 

September 23, 2024 0
Yell Sound ferries down to single vessel again 

The Yell Sound inter-island ferry service will be down to one vessel tomorrow (Tuesday) due to an engineer shortage.

Shetland Islands Council said bookings were available, despite the disruption.

Additional sailings will operate at 1.10pm from Toft and 1.35 from Ulsta.

Anyone booked on the following runs which have been cancelled should contact the booking office .

Last week, Yell Sound was down to a single vessel on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of “sickness and no certified c over”.

There was also disruption to the Whalsay service and on Bluemull Sound.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.