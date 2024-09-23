Yell Sound ferries down to single vessel again 

The Yell Sound inter-island ferry service will be down to one vessel tomorrow (Tuesday) due to an engineer shortage.

Shetland Islands Council said bookings were available, despite the disruption.

Additional sailings will operate at 1.10pm from Toft and 1.35 from Ulsta.

Anyone booked on the following runs which have been cancelled should contact the booking office .

Last week, Yell Sound was down to a single vessel on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of “sickness and no certified c over”.

There was also disruption to the Whalsay service and on Bluemull Sound.