Hundreds of runners to attend charity event in memory of Iain Goodlad

Sumburgh Airport.

More than 200 runners are expected to attend a charity event in memory of popular sportsman Iain Goodlad.

Run the Runway will take place at Sumburgh Airport on Saturday raising funds for Mind Your Head, which supported Mr Goodlad’s family and friends following his death earlier this year.

Participants will set off at dusk to run the perimeter of all three runways, covering a distance of around four miles.

The event has been organised by Mr Goodlad’s colleagues at the airport.

Sumbrugh Airport general manager Andrew Farquhar said: “We’ve been delighted that so many people have wanted to take part in this special fundraising event.

“Iain was a popular colleague who played sport locally and this seems a very positive tribute to him and to raise money to support the amazing work that Mind Your Head carries out in the local community.”

The airport team will be providing refreshments for participants and raffle prizes donated by local companies.

Access to the event is limited to participants only for safety reasons.