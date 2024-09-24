Report finds Viking Energy was ‘missed opportunity’ and pushes case for greater community benefit

Viking Energy windfarm.

A transition to clean energy can only be just if the community receives a “fair share of the value” of local resources.

This is what an independent body will tell the government as it launches its report in Mareel today.

The Just Transition Commission will unveil findings of its report in Lerwick today before recommending the Scottish government ensure communities to have a share in renewables developments.

It said this could “super-charge the creation of community wealth.”

The report also notes that the Viking Energy windfarm had been a “missed opportunity”.

Co-author, Voar director Tom Wills, said: “Shetland’s strong winds, prime development sites and capable workforce make the islands an attractive location for new energy projects.

“Locals are, however, concerned that while further large-scale development seems guaranteed, a fair share for the community is not.

“Despite hosting oil and gas terminals and the UK’s most productive onshore windfarm, Shetland suffers from high inequality and fuel poverty.

“More jobs and economic activity won’t fix this, because Shetland already has low unemployment and relies on fly-in workers.

“A fair energy transition fair means retaining a fair share of resource value. Our research has explored the opportunities and barriers to greater community ownership, participation and benefit from energy projects.

“As new energy developments accelerate, we have found that government at all levels – UK, Scottish and local – could be doing more to ensure communities are not left behind.”

The commission says communities like Shetland face barriers when seeking to ensure revenues are more equitably shared.

It has called on bodies such as Scotland’s development bank, the Scottish National Investment Bank, and the recently announced GB Energy, to take on the job of supporting communities and local authorities who have the ambition of benefitting from new energy projects.

Among the key findings of the report, it was found that the scale of coming development is unlikely to be considered just, unless the community receives a fair share of the value of local resources.

The commission’s remit is to scrutinise the development of just transition plans led by the Scottish government, advise on the best approach to monitoring and evaluation of just transition and engage with people most likely to be impacted by the transition.