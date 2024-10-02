Motorcyclist disqualified after admitting drink driving 

The accused wore a T-shirt similar to the above.

“Some grandpas play bingo,” the accused’s T-shirt said.

“Real grandpas ride motorcycles,” it continued.

But for the T-shirt’s wearer – 51-year-old grandfather Nigel Wiseman – it will be sometime before he gets back on his bike.

Wiseman was handed a 12-month driving ban and fined £500 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police spoke to Wiseman in Lerwick on the evening of 12th September following concerns raised by a family member, regarding his mental health.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused, from Sandveien in the town, co-operated fully with police.

Wiseman had ridden his motorcycle between the northern Gulberwick junction and Sandyloch Drive, while over twice the drink-driving limit, the court heard.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client, a domestic support worker, had been struggling with his mental health at the time.

Mr Allan said Wiseman also had issues with alcohol in the past – but this incident had been a “wake up call”.

“This is something that has hit him particularly hard,” he added.

The defence agent said his client disapproved of drink driving and he was “ashamed” of his actions.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Wiseman £500 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

Wiseman can have his period of disqualification reduced by a quarter if he completes the drink driver rehabilitation course.