Public invited to have their say on Scalloway Harbour

An aerial view of Blacksness Pier and Scalloway Harbour.” Photo: Arch Henderson.

Views are being sought on possible options to redevelop Scalloway Harbour.

It comes after members of Shetland Islands Council were presented with an initial report looking at possible options.

A future replacement will be required for the West Pier, which could also be extended.

The current layout of the harbour may also be improved, and an increase in water depth may help bring extra traffic.

Now, the SIC is consulting with harbour users, stakeholders and the community on possible options.

Consultation meetings will take place, with a public drop-in session planned for Wednesday 30th October at the Scalloway Youth and Community Centre.

Details of some of the development options for Scalloway Harbour can be seen at www.shetland.gov.uk/scalloway-harbour/scalloway-harbour-development-consultation. This page also includes an online survey link for anyone to comment, either as a business user or as a local resident.

The consultation is being led by Shetland Islands Council in partnership with engineering consultants Arch Henderson.

Following the consultations, any emerging proposals will be developed to take forward as a business case for decision by councillors.

Chairman of the council’s harbour board Robert Thomson said: “Scalloway Harbour provides significant opportunities to the local economy with a wide range of marine-related industries all using the harbour area regularly.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone with views on the possible development options and understand how any new development might impact upon the village and local area.”