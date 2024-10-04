News

Lerwick pub owner marks half a century of service 

Chloe Irvine October 4, 2024 0
Lerwick pub owner marks half a century of service 
Anna Hepburn celebrating 50 years at the Douglas Arms with a cake made by Carol Tilston. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

A Lerwick pub owner was left overwhelmed after a surprise party to celebrate half a century of service.

Anna Hepburn made the decision to buy the Douglas Arms (Da Marlex) pub on Commercial Road 50 years ago – and she has never looked back.

Mrs Hepburn spent some time living on the mainland, but said she had always enjoyed returning to the isles.

“When we were living in South Queensferry we used to come back up on holiday.

“Then when [The Douglas Arms] came up for sale, we didn’t really think it would be possible. But we managed to buy it and that was the start,” she recalled.

Mrs Hepburn was left in awe on Tuesday night after her surprise do to mark her 50 years at the pub – which included her granddaughter Anya Johnston presenting her with a tune she wrote in honour of this landmark.

“It felt kind of unreal. It was really good. It was [organised] between my daughter and the staff who told a few folk to come along.”

Anna Hepburn's loved ones gathered to celebrate her 50 years at the Marlex. From left to right: Winnie Johnston, Anya Johnston, Anna Hepburn Iain Johnston, Yvonne Johnston and Christie Johnston. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 
Anna Hepburn’s loved ones gathered to celebrate her 50 years at the Marlex. From left to right: Winnie Johnston, Anya Johnston, Anna Hepburn Iain Johnston, Yvonne Johnston and Christie Johnston. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 

Among those to attend were former Up-Helly-A’ guizer jarls who presented her with a rare gift.

“All the ex guizer jarls were in and I got a lovely ex-jarl’s association shield which no many folk get.

“I also got lots of cards and loads of food had been organised, so it turned out to be a really lovely night.”

She said she still cannot believe how long she has been the owner of the Douglas Arms, as this is still a role she thoroughly enjoys.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long – I can hardly believe. It’s kind of scary just how fast it’s gone by.”

Read the full story in today’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.