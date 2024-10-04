Lerwick pub owner marks half a century of service 

Anna Hepburn celebrating 50 years at the Douglas Arms with a cake made by Carol Tilston. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

A Lerwick pub owner was left overwhelmed after a surprise party to celebrate half a century of service.

Anna Hepburn made the decision to buy the Douglas Arms (Da Marlex) pub on Commercial Road 50 years ago – and she has never looked back.

Mrs Hepburn spent some time living on the mainland, but said she had always enjoyed returning to the isles.

“When we were living in South Queensferry we used to come back up on holiday.

“Then when [The Douglas Arms] came up for sale, we didn’t really think it would be possible. But we managed to buy it and that was the start,” she recalled.

Mrs Hepburn was left in awe on Tuesday night after her surprise do to mark her 50 years at the pub – which included her granddaughter Anya Johnston presenting her with a tune she wrote in honour of this landmark.

“It felt kind of unreal. It was really good. It was [organised] between my daughter and the staff who told a few folk to come along.”

Anna Hepburn’s loved ones gathered to celebrate her 50 years at the Marlex. From left to right: Winnie Johnston, Anya Johnston, Anna Hepburn Iain Johnston, Yvonne Johnston and Christie Johnston. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

Among those to attend were former Up-Helly-A’ guizer jarls who presented her with a rare gift.

“All the ex guizer jarls were in and I got a lovely ex-jarl’s association shield which no many folk get.

“I also got lots of cards and loads of food had been organised, so it turned out to be a really lovely night.”

She said she still cannot believe how long she has been the owner of the Douglas Arms, as this is still a role she thoroughly enjoys.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long – I can hardly believe. It’s kind of scary just how fast it’s gone by.”

