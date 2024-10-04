News

Shetland Library shortlisted for ‘excellence award’

October 4, 2024 0
Shetland Library. Photo: SIC

Shetland Library has been shortlisted for an “excellence award”.

It is inline for a Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC)’s Library Service award for its activities aimed at engaging library users of all ages and stages.

The library is one of just four services in the running for the award, which honours excellence in services across the country, with a particular focus on those who have demonstrated a wider positive impact on the communities they serve.

The shortlisted entrants will be whittled down to one winner and one highly commended in the category

SLIC chairman, Alan Clarke, who is leading the judging panel, alongside Scottish author Theresa Breslin OBE and journalist Garrett Stell, said: “The SLIC Awards are about more than recognising first-class library services and innovative projects – they’re about shining a spotlight on the passionate people behind them who are channelling a great deal of care and creativity into every inspiring initiative they drive forward.

 “From tackling cost-of-living challenges and embracing the circular economy, to creating community cohesion, this year’s submissions have shown that Scotland’s library services don’t shy away from taking on the big issues, and that the possibilities are boundless.”

