Shetland Library manager Karen Fraser accepting the award in Edinburgh. Image: SLIC

Shetland Library scooped a top national award in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) annually celebrates the achievements of libraries across the country.

In the awards fourth year, Shetland Library won the Library Service Excellence Award after being recognised for its commitment to maintaining the service as a relevant, modern resource for folk of all ages.

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times.