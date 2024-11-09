Skipper retires after 64 years at sea

Davie Hutchison who has retired after 64 years at sea.

A Whalsay fisherman has reflected on his lifetime at sea as he retires after almost six and a half decades.

Davie Hutchison, 79, known locally as “Davie A Skaw”, had been skipper of the 75-metre pelagic trawler Charisma.

He has now called time on his career after 64 years.

Mr Hutchison’s first job at the fishing was in 1960 on the 53-feet seine-net vessel Brighter Morn where he worked as the cook.

“I was 15 and one month when I went off to the fishing – the Brighter Morn was one of the peerier boats,” he told The Shetland Times.

“It was normal for folk at that age to be a cook for a year or two. I don’t know what like my cooking was but it didn’t kill them anyway,” he joked.

Davie Hutchison (left) launching the first Charisma in 1979 alongside his wife Loretta.

Throughout his career, Mr Hutchison witnessed countless changes to the industry – including the introduction of radars.

“Radars came aboard the boats twarry year after I started. That was before I was in the wheelhouse. I don’t know how the older ones managed to get up and down Yell Sound and places like that, but they did manage somehow or another.

“There’s been a lot of changes when you see the boats there is now. It’s a job keeping up with it all when you get to my age.

“I can’t see there being as many changes in the next 60-odd year, but I suppose you never know.”

The introduction of the first pelagic vessels was a significant gamble, with paying back loans serving as the greatest pressure of all.

“We weren’t that confident about it,” he said. “It was tough going for a few years. It wasn’t just a case of getting the boat and making money. The hardest bit was paying it back.”

Read the full story in yesterday’s Shetland Times.