News

POLL: Will minimum unit pricing address harmful drinking?

October 4, 2024 0
POLL: Will minimum unit pricing address harmful drinking?

A significant rise in alcohol pricing has sparked a debate over its effectiveness in tackling harmful drinking.

The minimum unit pricing (MUP) of alcohol this week increased from 50p to 65p per unit – a rise of 30 per cent.

It means a bottle of vodka is around £5 more expensive in Scotland than it is England.

The Scottish government believes the increase will reduce alcohol related harm by making it less affordable.

But not everyone agrees.

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know your thoughts? 

Poll Maker
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.