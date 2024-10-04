POLL: Will minimum unit pricing address harmful drinking?

A significant rise in alcohol pricing has sparked a debate over its effectiveness in tackling harmful drinking.

The minimum unit pricing (MUP) of alcohol this week increased from 50p to 65p per unit – a rise of 30 per cent.

It means a bottle of vodka is around £5 more expensive in Scotland than it is England.

The Scottish government believes the increase will reduce alcohol related harm by making it less affordable.

But not everyone agrees.

