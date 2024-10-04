Sepa finds blue-green algae found in Loch

Another report of toxic blue-green algae has been confirmed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The latest report from Sepa revealed the algae was detected in the Loch of Aithsness, next to the Aith to Vementry Road.

Notices will be posted next to the loch warning that contact with algal scum should be avoided.

Adjoining landowners and NHS Shetland have been advised. At this stage there is no adverse effect on water supplies.

Earlier in the week, a report found the same substance in the Tingwall Loch.