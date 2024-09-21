News

Lifeboat rescues stricken vessel off Papa Stour

Aith lifeboat towed an eight-metre creel boat back to safety yesterday. Photo: RNLI

An eight-metre creel boat was towed back to safety after suffering an engine failure.

Aith Lifeboat was called out to the incident at around 9.40am yesterday (Friday) and arrived at the scene by 10.26am.

The vessel was located between Sandness and Papa Stour. With no other vessels operating in the area, it was decided the vessel would be towed to the nearby port of West Burrafirth.

Aith lifeboat coxswain John Robertson said the skipper had done “absolutely the right thing” in calling for help and RNLI volunteers had done a “fantastic job” in responding to this incident.

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times.

