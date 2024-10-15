Lifeboat volunteers celebrate 200 years of RNLI 

From left, Stephen Manson Coxswain, John Webster Chair, Hewitt Clark Retired Coxswain, Rhoda Watt Tresurer Ladies Fund Raising Crew, and Charlotte Hill Bicentenary Campaign and Heritage Support Assistant. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Aith and Lerwick lifeboat volunteers have signed a symbolic scroll which marked 200 years of RNLI history.

RNLI Lerwick chairman John Webster, current coxswain Stephen Manson, former coxswain Hewitt Clark and Lerwick lifeboat fundraising crew’s Rhoda Watt added their signatures to the scroll today [Tuesday].

The scroll has so far travelled to 29 different RNLI communities across the UK.

Mr Webster said the scroll was a “fantastic idea,” adding an event like this was not something he will “ever see again” in his lifetime.

“It’s phenomenal when you think about it. Two hundred years is a fantastic achievement.”

