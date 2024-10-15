News

Lifeboat volunteers celebrate 200 years of RNLI 

Chloe Irvine October 15, 2024 0
Lifeboat volunteers celebrate 200 years of RNLI 
From left, Stephen Manson Coxswain, John Webster Chair, Hewitt Clark Retired Coxswain, Rhoda Watt Tresurer Ladies Fund Raising Crew, and Charlotte Hill Bicentenary Campaign and Heritage Support Assistant. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Aith and Lerwick lifeboat volunteers have signed a symbolic scroll which marked 200 years of RNLI history.

RNLI Lerwick chairman John Webster, current coxswain Stephen Manson,  former coxswain Hewitt Clark and Lerwick lifeboat fundraising crew’s Rhoda Watt added their signatures to the scroll today [Tuesday].

The scroll has so far travelled to 29 different RNLI communities across the UK.

Mr Webster said the scroll was a “fantastic idea,” adding an event like this was not something he will “ever see again” in his lifetime.

“It’s phenomenal when you think about it. Two hundred years is a fantastic achievement.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.