Appeal launched to carry out urgent repairs on ‘iconic’ Viking longship replica 

An £8,000 crowdfunder has been launched to carry out urgent repairs to one of the most iconic vessels in Shetland.

Da Longship Committee is seeking support to save the Dim-Riv – almost 45 years after she first graced the waters of Lerwick Harbour.

Chairman Graham Nicolson launched the appeal earlier today (Tuesday) – and it has already raised more than £300.

“I know it’s a bad time of year and everyone is strapped for cash,” he said.

“But if we want her in the water next year then it needs to be done,.

“Here in Shetland we have a population of 23,000 and if just 8,000 of those gave us a pound we’d be there.”

The vessel is in urgent need of repairs.

Mr Nicolson said the committee had been facing escalating costs in recent years.

A recent valuation of the Viking longship replica estimated the cost of a total rebuild at around £650,000 – which saw her insurance premiums shoot up.

Add to that the £700 spent each year on serving the lifejackets, plus fuel, and what little reserves the committee had put aside for a rainy day has been wiped out.

Now, with the top board and gunnel in need of replacement, the work must be done.

The Viking lonship replica was built more than 40 years ago.

Other than a few minor repairs, this will be the first major work to be undertaken on her.

“She will be 45 next year so really it’s a testament to Alan Moncrieff’s skills as a builder that she has lasted this long with so little work needing done,” said Mr Nicolson.

Although the committee has secured a reasonable price for the timber and labour, it is still estimated to cost a minimum of £7,100.

The original build used forged nails from Norway, which alone will cost £1,100 to replace.

Despite the costs, Mr Nicolson says it is woth it.

“As far as I’m concerned this is an iconic boat,” he said

“She is one of the most photographed vessels in Shetland

“Every time there’s a cruise ship in, you will see a line of people going out to the lifeboat pier to take photos.

“So from that aspect, it would be a real shame if we couldn’t get her in the water next year.

“I have no doubt we will get the work done and we will manage to pay for it somehow but that’s the challenge we’re facing.”

Dim-Riv was built after the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee sought a seaworthy version of the galley which was burned each festival.

After she was launched, the Longship Committee took over responsibility and parted ways with the Up-Helly-A’ committee.

Her name was chosen by the winner of competition held by local schools and means the dawning or a new day, the strip of light when the sun rises over the horizon.

She is looked after by a group of volunteers and stored away each winter.

Click here to visit the crowdfunder.