Carmichael to ‘reset the narrative’ around fishing after taking senior political role
Alistair Carmichael hopes to “reset the narrative” around fishing after being elected to a key parliamentary role.
The Orkney and Shetland MP has been made chairman of the all party parliamentary group (APPG) on fisheries.
It is a cross-party group which seeks to advocate for fisheries policy.
Mr Carmichael said: “I am delighted that the all-party group on fisheries has been re-established and all-too happy to take up the role of chair.
“Over the years the APPG has been a focus for important work in parliament to support our fishing industry and I intend to build on that momentum in the months and years to come.
“Fishing is at a critical moment with both opportunities and challenges facing us.
“The approaching trade deal review with the EU, spatial squeeze and questions over improving the science around stocks and quotas – to name just a few of the issues on the agenda – demand the sort of dedicated work that an APPG can deliver.
“With a new government in place there is a chance to reset the narrative and secure useful policy changes for coastal and island communities – I look forward to working with colleagues across parliament to that end.”
Mr Carmichael is sharing the chairman role with Melanie Onn, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes.
