News

Whalsay pupils raise thousands for RNLI 

Chloe Irvine October 9, 2024 0
Whalsay pupils raise thousands for RNLI 
Primary 3 and 4 pupils from Whalsay School presenting a £1,000 cheque to mechanic Paul Hutchison (front left) and John Angus (front right) of RNLI Lerwick, and Rhoda Watt (left) and Linda Simpson (right) of Lerwick Lifeboat Fundraising Crew. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.   

Whalsay School pupils raised almost £3,000 for the RNLI following a fish and chip fundraiser.

Pupils wrote letters to Whalsay skippers asking for donations of haddock and other essentials for the event which was held on Friday 27th September.

The fundraiser was well-attended with £2,740 split between the RNLI lifeboat stations in Aith and Lerwick.

Primary and secondary pupils had both been studying the work of the RNLI due to Whalsay’s strong fishing community.

While on a visit to the Shetland Museum yesterday (Tuesday) pupils presented the £1,000 cheque to RNLI Lerwick.

Paul Hutchison, full-time mechanic at RNLI Lerwick, said: “It was a pleasure to meet some of the pupils and staff from Whalsay yesterday and thank them for their very generous donation, which will help us save lives at sea.

“They have put in an incredible amount of work this term, learning more about the work and history of the RNLI in our special 200th year.

“On behalf of all our crew, we’d like to thank everyone at Whalsay School and in the Whalsay community for their support.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.