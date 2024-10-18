News

In this week’s Shetland Times

October 18, 2024 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday,  18th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Outrage as NorthLink fares are set to soar 

• EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of inter-island ferry complaints are highlighted

• EXCLUSIVE: Numerous complaints made at Boddam

• EXCLUSIVE: Support group spreads awareness on World Menopause Day

• EXCLUSIVE: New twist to wartime story is uncovered 

• Concerns are raised over lack of airport parking

• Aith man nominated for Pride of Britain award 

•Mirrie Dancers put on epic display

Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.