Flood alert and wind warning issued

The strong winds seen at Quarff. Photo: Richard Ashbee

A flood alert has been issued for Shetland by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) as well as a Yellow Warning of wind by the Met Office.

The flood alert is in place for coastal flooding from the sea to low lying areas, from Thursday evening onwards.

With today’s full moon and associated spring tides, water levels are expected to be higher than normal, bringing a risk of flooding.

High tide in Lerwick is around 11.30pm this evening, at around 12 noon on Friday, and at 12.20am on Saturday morning. Tide times will vary at other locations.

The flooding situation is likely to worsen at the weekend, when gales associated with a deepening low pressure system will reach the north of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of Wind for Scotland, including Shetland and Orkney, valid from 3am on Sunday until noon on Monday.

Southerly winds are forecast to increase across Shetland from Sunday afternoon, overnight and throughout Monday.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60mph across Shetland which is likely to cause travel disruption on inter-island ferries.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough too, and with high water levels the risk of coastal flooding will continue through the weekend.

Wind and wave action may lead to coastal debris being deposited on roads near the sea.

It follows a warning issued earlier today by Shetland Islands Council warning of flooding caused by heavy rain.