Jaws brings season to close with double serving of musical treats

Norman Willmore will be performing for Halloween Rising at Carnegie Hall.

A double helping of musical treats is set to be served up thanks to a pioneering project in “sound noir”.

Jeff Merrifield is bringing a stellar selection of musicians to the isles to round off a mini-season of Shetland Jazz and World Sounds (Jaws) gigs.

The concerts have been made possible through Merrifield’s ambitious attempts to release a debut album, at the age of 81, based on the Cthulhu Mythos stories of the famous horror writer HP Lovecraft.

Thanks to a successful crowdfunder, Merrifield, also known as Dr Jazz, has been able to attract a host of distinguished guests for the recording – some of whom will also perform live.

The first concert, billed as “an autumn jazz cocktail”, takes place tonight at Lerwick Town Hall featuring Brian Kellock and Steve Kettley.

Jazz pianist Kellock has visited the isles several times, including the Jaws jazz and literature festival.

Merrifield describes him as “one of the very best pianists that Scotland has produced” adding that he plays with “humour and soul”.

Saxophonist Kettley is best known for his work with Salsa Celtica and the Cauld Blast Orchestra but also plays with the Captain Beefheart and Frank Zappa inspired Orange Claw Hammer.

Other musicians performing on the night are Rowen Thomson, Jim Quinn and Eamonn Watt.

There will also be specially made cocktails by “master-shaker” Jonny Sandison.

Next Friday, 25th October, will see Jaws take its “Halloween Rising” event at Carnegie Hall in Sandwick.

It will see the “prodigal return of Shetland’s finest jazz export” – Norman Willmore.

The musician will be premiering a special solo set for the event and also performing a unique set for the “witching hours” with percussionist Renzo Spiteri.

The collaboration will be based on the new sound noir genre developed for Merrifield’s concept album and is “not to be missed”, he says.

Spiteri will also perform a solo set of percussion and electronics.

Alongside the concerts, Merrifield and the musicians will be back at Stevie Hook’s Lerwick studio to make the final recording for the album.

Merrifield said the first recordings went “amazingly well” with contributions from Christine Tobin, Phil Robson, Will Cheverton and Renzo Spiteri.

The album will be released in early December.

Both concerts start at 7.30pm and cost £12.

Visit www.thejaws.uk for more details.