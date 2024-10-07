News

October 7, 2024 0
Famous bar and music venue closes permanently 
The Lounge Bar.

A famous bar which served for decades as a meeting place for musicians has shut up shop for good.

The Lounge Bar in Lerwick’s Mounthooly Street has permanently closed, according to a message sent to staff.

It had been struggling for some time due to staff shortages.

The business has been up for sale for more than a year, with an asking price of £400,000.

Its advertisement describes The Lounge as the “spiritual home” of the late, legendary guitar player, Peerie Willie Johnson. 

The Shetland Times has attempted to contact its owner.

