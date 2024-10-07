Former addict broke bail by refusing to stay at property littered with drug paraphernalia 

A recovering addict broke his bail conditions by refusing to stay at a property littered with drug paraphernalia, a court heard.

Calum Jamieson, 41, admitted the offence when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

The court heard Jamieson had been released on bail after a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 26th September.

Jamieson was ordered to comply with a special bail condition to remain at an address Holmsgarth Brae, Lerwick, from 7pm-7am each day.

When police the address on Saturday, however, Jamieson was not present.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Jamieson became aware officers were searching for him and made contact with the police.

He was later arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

Jamieson’s defence agent said the address was “uninhabitable”.

She said the flat was infested with damp and was littered drug paraphernalia.

The defence agent said Jamieson contacted his solicitors to advise them the address was not suitable and that he would be staying at another property in Ladies Drive.

A bail review application is scheduled for tomorrow at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to discuss the application to change address.

The solicitor said the offence had been due to a “lack of understanding” – adding that her client had remained at the new address within the hours required by the curfew.

She said her client was a former addict who found it particularly difficult to be surrounded by the paraphernalia and he wanted to “stay out of trouble”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said that while Jamieson had breached the condition he did not feel any penalty needed to be imposed.

He deferred sentence for six months for Jamieson to be of good behaviour.

His bail conditions for the Edinburgh Sheriff Court matter remain in place.