Acclaimed American musician to make return

Chloe Irvine September 22, 2024 0
Illinois musician Rachel Baiman is set to perform in the isles next month.

A multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter with a “crystal clear” voice is set to make a Shetland comeback.

Rachel Baiman, from Illinois will perform two shows in Lerwick next month alongside Edinburgh-based musician Dan Abrahams who will open the show before accompanying her onstage.

She previously performed in the isles in March last year in front of an audience of 200 people at Mareel – later being praised for her “crystal clear” vocals and “gorgeous harmonies”.

This time, she has made sure to spend more time in Shetland after being left in awe of the scenery.

“After landing in Shetland for the first time, my bandmate and I were hoping that our plane would be cancelled so that we could have an extra day to soak in the beauty and calm of the place,” she said.

“Now I get my wish for a return trip, with not one but two shows.”

After releasing a batch of collaborative recordings earlier this year, she added she looks forward to playing some of her new material in Shetland along with her bandmate.

These shows will take place at The Dowry on Sunday 6th and Monday 7th October with tickets available to buy here.

