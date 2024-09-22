News

Relay For Life raises over £227,000

Chloe Irvine September 22, 2024 0
Wild Weemin received the Alan Slater trophy for the team who raised the most funds for Relay For Life. From left to right: Linda Moncrieff, Autumn Leask, Glynis Harcus, Luke McAlister, Irelanne Laurenson, Joanne Jamieson and Melanie Flaws Gorman. Photo: Tara Thomson

Relay For Life fundraisers celebrated last night after it was announced £227,538.69 was raised altogether.

The total, which will go towards Cancer Research UK, was announced by accounting chairman Martin Henderson at Relay For Life’s Thank You Night at Hay’s Dock yesterday evening.

As well as announcing the overall sum, the event also awarded various Relay trophies to recognise fundraisers’ achievements.

Wild Weemin – A New Hope received the Alan Slater trophy for the team that raised the most money with £30,145.10.

The Hughson trophy for the individual that raised the most money went to eleven-year-old survivor Etta Hannah with over £5000.

The John Gear trophy, celebrating the Spirit of the Relay, chosen from nominations by Relay participants, went to Anita Georgeson, for motivating the Wild Weemin to reach their team total.

Relay For Life chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn described the amount raised this year as an “incredible achievement”.

Ms Llewellyn said since launching the Relay in 2006, the community has raised £1,800,489.65 which demonstrates the “generosity Shetland is so well known for”.

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times.

