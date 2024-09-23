Mareel’s cafe closed most of this week due to staff shortages

Mareel’s cafe will be closed all week other than Friday due to staff shortages.

The venue announced its severely reduced opening hours on social media today (Monday).

It follows previous closures due to an ongoing recruitment crisis affecting many businesses and organisations in the isles.

Although the cafe is closed, refreshments including hot drinks, alcohol, cakes, soup and sandwiches, will be available from the front of house.

The cafe space will not be open for people to sit in this week, other than from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Mareel is currently recruiting for customer service staff.