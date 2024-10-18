Best-selling author The Batch Lady to share her time saving cookery tips at Taste of Shetland workshops

Suzanne Mulholland is The Batch Lady.

Best-selling author, time-saving guru and family-cooking expert The Batch Lady is coming to Shetland for a series of events.

Suzanne Mulholland has teamed up with Taste of Shetland to share her budget-friendly techniques at two free workshops next month.

The former time management trainer has developed a huge social media following as The Batch Lady, helping families to cut their meal preparation time down to as little as an hour a week.

She has written four best-selling cookbooks and is set to star alongside former Eastenders actor and presenter Joe Swash in a new Channel 4 series Buy It, Batch It, Cook It.

Mulholland said she was “thrilled” to be heading to Shetland for a series of batch cooking events.

“A few years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting Marian Armitage when we shared the stage at the Royal Highland Show.

“We instantly hit it off as friends and have kept in touch ever since.

“Marian, along with the wonderful team at Taste of Shetland, invited me to come and host some events, meet the locals, and of course, sample the fantastic local produce.

“I didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

As someone who lives on a rural farm in Scotland, Mulholland said she understood the importance of being organised for mealtimes, especially during winter.

“Like many in Shetland, when we get snowed in for days at a time, having a well-stocked freezer and a batch of ready-to-go meals is essential,” she added.

“That’s why I’m passionate about batch cooking, and I can’t wait to share some tips and recipes with the Shetland community.

“I’ve never been to Shetland before, so I’m beyond excited to experience the unique culture and stunning landscapes first-hand.”

People attending the free workshops will also be offered homemade soup and other tabnabs, as well as tasters of Mulholland’s recipes.

Shetland producers will also be there to share some Batch Lady related special offers.

The events will take place on Wednesday, 6th September, at Scalloway Public Hall and Thursday, 7th November at Bigton Community Hall.

Both events run from 6-8pm.