POLL: Do you think Shetland should introduce a visitor levy?

The visitor levy does not apply to cruise ships. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Shetland Islands Council will be undertaking a consultation on whether to introduce a visitor levy.

The idea is that the money invested would be reinvested in services and facilities used by tourists.

Similar schemes are in place in certain European destinations, as well as Canada.

The Scottish government says the levy could help make Scotland a “global leader” in tourism.

It would allow councils to introduce a tax on overnight stays. As it stands, it cannot be applied to cruise visitors.

The suggestion has already drawn considerable opposition from tourist accommodation providers

Niki Steenkamp, who runs Voortrekker self-catering in Levenwick with her husband Piet, branded it “absurd”.

She warned it could deter visitors, who already have to pay a high price to get to Shetland, and would have a knock on impact on small businesses who rely on income from visitors.

