October 25, 2024 2
POLL: Do you think Shetland should introduce a visitor levy?
The visitor levy does not apply to cruise ships. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Shetland Islands Council will be undertaking a consultation on whether to introduce a visitor levy.

The idea is that the money invested would be reinvested in services and facilities used by tourists.

Similar schemes are in place in certain European destinations, as well as Canada.

The Scottish government says the levy could help make Scotland a “global leader” in tourism.

It would allow councils to introduce a tax on overnight stays. As it stands, it cannot be applied to cruise visitors.

The suggestion has already drawn considerable opposition from tourist accommodation providers 

Niki Steenkamp, who runs Voortrekker self-catering in Levenwick with her husband Piet, branded it “absurd”.

She warned it could deter visitors, who already have to pay a high price to get to Shetland, and would have a knock on impact on small businesses who rely on income from visitors.

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

  • Steve Marks

    • October 25th, 2024 13:09

    Why not be honest and just say Shetland doesn’t want visitors?

  • Colin A Webster

    • October 25th, 2024 14:52

    A visitor levy should be aimed primarily at cruise ship passengers. They act like they own the place, spend very little and get in the way of residents trying to shop, eat or use a bus. Lerwick cannot handle 6,000 people at a time.

