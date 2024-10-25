SIC wants £350k a year for lease of Scatsta Airport buildings

The SIC is looking to lease the former Scatsta Airport buildings – at a cost of £350,000 a year.

The council has advertised the availability of the buildings with a closing date of 21st November.

It has been in negotiations with energy firm Statkraft about a possible green hydrogen project, which would be built on land within the airport.

Staktraft confirmed it was not intending to use the buildings as part of its plans for the sute.

However, the SIC confirmed any new plans for buildings must be compatible with the current use of neighbouring land an existing proposals for development

“These include an operational quarry, farmland and development proposals for a potential hydrogen plant.

“Any expression of interest that would conflict with such use will not be considered.”

Scatsta Airport closed in March 2020 with the loss of 50 jobs.

It has since been used for rocket testing by German firm HyImpulse.