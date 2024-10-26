Van driver loses licence after failed drugs test

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 40-year-old man who drove a van with trace of cocaine in his system was disqualified for a year handed a fine.

Stuart Rendall, of Mossbank, pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was stopped by police on the 17th November 2023 and had failed a drugs test.

Police found that Rendall had 56 microgrammes per litre in his body of benzoylecgonine – which is the substance produced after consumption of cocaine. The limit is 50 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Liam McAllister told the court it had been a number of days prior to being stopped that his client had consumed a “small quantity” of the Class A drug at a house party.

He asked Sheriff Cruickshank for leniency as Rendall had been out of trouble since a court appearance in 2009 and that his driving licence was important to him because he lived in a rural area.

Sheriff Cruickshank admitted that it was a “strange” case to deal with.

Had this been an alcohol-related case – being over the limit by so little – Rendall would have the opportunity to reduce a ban through a drink driver’s rehabilitation course.

However, there was nothing in place which would allow this to happen on this occasion.

Sheriff Cruickshank disqualified Rendall from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £300 fine.