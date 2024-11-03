Fire at St Ninian’s beach outdoor sauna

A fire broke out at an outdoor sauna on St Ninan’s beach this afternoon (Sunday).

Firefighters from Sandwick attended after receiving reports of an incident at around 3.30pm.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in the roof void of the sauna and crews had it under control within an hour.

Haar Sauna said it had temporarily closed following the incident.

“Everyone is safe and our team secured the situation as quickly as possible,” it said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and support of our small business.”