Two graduation ceremonies to take place

UHI Shetland will host two graduation ceremonies for the first time this year.

Organisers say unprecedented numbers of graduates are due to be presented with their hard-earned qualifications on 6th December.

But Mareel offers insufficient seating to accommodate all graduates and guests in a single ceremony.

Professor Derek McGhee, Dean of Research and Innovation at the University of the Highlands and Islands, will be joining UHI Shetland staff and students to celebrate their achievements.

Former director of children’s services, Helen Budge, will be guest speaker.

Keith Massey, graduate and recipient of a “New Graduate Award” from the Society of Scottish Artists, will deliver a speech reflecting on his learning journey.