Almost 200 pupils were absent for most of a school term

The number of pupils failing to achieve at least 80 per cent school attendance increased to almost 200 last year.

According to a report presented to today’s (Monday) education and families committee, 193 pupils failed to achieve the benchmark.

Education support officer Helen Couper said pupils with lower than 80 per cent attendance were missing 38 days a year – almost an entire term.

Her report warned that low attendance reduced the likelihood of pupils attending further and higher education and increased the risk of unemployment.

While overall school attendance had “plateaued” over the past two years, at around 93 per cent, Ms Couper said persistent low attendance for some pupils “continues to be an area of challenge”.

She said the reasons for absence were varied including ill health, mental health challenges, and relationship difficulties.

A rise in unauthorised parental holidays had tipped some pupils below the 80 per cent threshold, she said.

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson asked what action the council could take to address low attendance.

Ms Couper said schools continually monitored attendance and would engage with families in a non-judgemental and supportive fashion if it became a concern.

However, she stressed each case was different.

MSYP Joe Smith welcomed the report and said the focus on early intervention and understanding barriers was a step in the right direction.

MSYP Bertie Summers said it was crucial to look at the impact of mental health on low attendance,.

Mr Pearson said he had some “reservations” about how the council could take action to encourage more young people to attend school and there was “still a long way to go”.