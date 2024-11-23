News

Stroke group praised in parliament

Ryan Taylor November 23, 2024 0
Gowri Saravanan, NHS Shetland Neurology Nurse addressing the Shetland Stroke Group at its 20th anniversary celebrations last month. She is pictured with Anne Kenny, SSSG chairwoman, and Joy Goodlad, retiring treasurer.

The hard work of a long-running group that supports stroke victims is being praised in the Scottish parliament.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has lodged a motion recognising the two decades of “dedicated support” Shetland Stroke Group has provided for people who have suffered a stroke.

It comes after the group marked its first 20 years at a celebration event in October.

Secretary Dorothy Storey, a retired neurology nurse specialist, has seen for herself the impact strokes can have on people.

She welcomed the news from Mr Halcro Johnston’s office.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston. 

“It was certainly a lovely surprise to receive the notification, and testament to all the work put in by the past and present office bearers, committee members and volunteers over the past 20 years, since the group was set up,” she said.

“The work has also only been possible because of all the generous donations received over the years from many local groups and individuals, some from sponsored events, donations from funerals in memory of loved ones who have had strokes, and many others.

“It’s a great honour to have the work of  group highlighted in this way, and we are very grateful to Mr Johnston for tabling the motion.”

Lodged on Thursday, the motion has the support of 18 MSPs.

It calls on the parliament to congratulate the Shetland Stroke Support Group on its 20th anniversary and recognise its two decades of dedicated support for people in Shetland affected by stroke.

The motion also “notes the group’s invaluable role in providing guidance, social connections and practical assistance to stroke survivors and their families” and “commends its efforts in raising awareness about stroke prevention and recovery, as well as its success in getting funding for essential activities and resources”.

It thanks all of its members, past and present, for their commitment to enhancing the lives of people impacted by stroke in the Shetland community.

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

