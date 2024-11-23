Police stress ‘continued commitment’ to tackling drugs

The pair were stopped at the Lerwick ferry terminal.

Police have stressed their commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs after two couriers were handed lengthy prison sentences.

Connor McNeil, 28, and Ross Bradley, 37, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday for their involvement in supplying drugs valued at over £100,000.

McNeil received two years and three months, and Bradley was sentenced to two years and six months.

The sentencing follows an intelligence-led operation at Lerwick Ferry Terminal at around 8am on Friday, 19th January this year.

Officers searched a vehicle, recovering cannabis with an estimated street value of £103,000 and cocaine worth approximately £15,000.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “These sentences reflect our continued commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in Shetland.

“It also highlights our dedication to the serious and organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious and organised crime strategy.

“This should send a clear warning to those involved in such activities: you will be caught, and you will face the consequences.

“Information from the public is crucial to our investigations, helping us identify those responsible and make our communities safer.

“I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”