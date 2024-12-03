Efforts recognised at fire service awards ceremony

Watch Commander Jonny Wiseman collects his award.

A firefighting youth instructor has gained recognition for the support and guidance he gives to youth volunteers.

Jonny Wiseman was presented with the Inspiring Leader Award at the first ever Youth Volunteer Scheme (YVS) awards ceremony held by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Mr Wiseman, a Lerwick-based watch commander, faced stiff competition, but was recognised for the encouragement, motivation and support he provides for youth volunteers as well as adult instructors.

The award is for the instructor who encourages, motivates and supports others

in their team to get involved and contribute to a positive ethos within the scheme.

The YVS awards were held at the SFRS national headquarters in Cambuslang, and were attended by over 200 people, with more watching online.

Also gaining recognition was Shetland’s combined youth volunteer scheme, which sees joint working between the fire service and Police Scotland.

The scheme was named as a finalist in the Partnership and Team Awards.

The Shetland group also received the Excellence in First Aid award for its actions in real life medical emergencies at the Shetland Tall Ship Racess and the Remembrance Sunday event.

Youth volunteers Ava Cheverton, Charlotte Schofield, Elsie Crawford, Emily Scott, Jack Laurenson, Kelsi

Shorrocks, Nayana Stephen, Shannon Watt and Joanie Mason were commended for their brave actions and providing first aid care.