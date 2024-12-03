News

New quotas are ‘unfair’, say fishing representatives 

December 3, 2024 0
Daniel Lawson, executive officer at Shetland Fishermen's Association.

Fishing representatives have criticised new quota reductions for next year as unnecessary, unscientific and “unfair” on Shetland’s fishermen.

Delegations from the EU, Norway and Great Britain agreed to cut catch limits of herring and cod by a fifth in an agreement signed on Monday.

Daniel Lawson of the Shetland Fishermen’s Association said the decision was “disappointing” and “due to a lack of understanding”.

Haddock quota were also reduced by five per cent. Allocations for plaice, saithe and whiting were increased, however, the lattermost by 46 per cent compared to this year.

Lawson called for better investment in fisheries research, so that “volatile” scientific results do not drive unnecessary cuts.

“This is not the fault of fishermen, but it is they and their businesses which end up paying the price for scientific shortcomings,” said Mr Lawson.

“Until we see re-investment in fisheries science, these quota talks, and the livelihoods of our members, will continue to be hampered by uncertainties, unknowns and instability.”

The UK and the EU are expected to reach an agreement for other fish species later this month.

