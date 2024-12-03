Survey seeks views on possible 10 per cent council tax hike

Council leader Emma Macdonald

A survey seeking views on council tax – including a possible 10 per cent hike – has been launched.

Shetland Islands Council is looking to gather public feedback before councillors set next year’s budget.

The survey says the council is considering increasing council tax and outlines a range of options from a freeze through to a 10 per cent hike.

It says the larger increase would cost around £2.40 a week for an average Band D household – and would raise just over £1m for council services.

The survey also asks for views on whether the council should sell or lease some of its assets or carry out less frequent maintenance on its buildings, infrastructure or ferries.

Other suggestions include restructuring services to cope with fewer staff or making use of artificial intelligence to free up employees.

The council is also considering whether to generate more income by charging for commercial waste disposal or by increasing council tax on second homes.

Feedback from the survey will be used to help councillors make decisions about next year’s budget in the face of increasing costs, rising demand for services and recruitment challenges.

Council Leader Emma Macdonald: “Councils across Scotland are facing significant funding challenges right now.

“We know that our communities rely on the services that we provide, and we need to do all we can to manage our finances sustainably to safeguard our services for the future.

“To do this we know we need to make changes.

“We cannot keep trying deliver services with resources we don’t have.

“Shetland currently has the lowest level of council tax in Scotland, yet we know that it costs 20-65 per cent more to live here than it does in mainland Scotland.

“The Council is not immune to the additional costs associated with heating, transport, goods and freight.

“It won’t fix all of our problems, but looking at these charges is just one way we can think about making these changes

“”We know any decisions we make are likely to impact services, and we’ll continue to speak directly to you all to understand these as the process gets underway.

“For now, I’d encourage everyone to take the time to complete the survey and let us know your views.”

The survey is open until 5pm on Sunday 15th December and can be found online here.

A separate survey elating to council tax charges for second homes and long-term empty properties can be found here.