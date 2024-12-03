NorthLink welcomes its 400,000th passenger of the year

NorthLink has welcomed aboard its 400,000th passenger of the year.

Donna Fraser was on the Hrossey‘s Aberdeen to Lerwick crossing on Monday night with her husband Raymond.

The couple were greeted by Captain Brian Pottinger, hotel director Seumas Campbell and purser Jacquie Sinclair.

Mrs Fraser was also presented with champagne, chocolates, and complimentary travel vouchers.

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said “Achieving this significant milestone for a second consecutive year is testament to the strong relationship between Serco NorthLink Ferries and our loyal customers who opt to travel with us each year.

“I’d like to thank and express my appreciation to Donna and Raymond and to everyone who has voyaged on our vessels in 2024.”