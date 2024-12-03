News

NorthLink welcomes its 400,000th passenger of the year

December 3, 2024 0
NorthLink welcomes its 400,000th passenger of the year

NorthLink has welcomed aboard its 400,000th passenger of the year.

Donna Fraser was on the Hrossey‘s Aberdeen to Lerwick crossing on Monday night with her husband Raymond.

The couple were greeted by Captain Brian Pottinger, hotel director Seumas Campbell and purser Jacquie Sinclair.

Mrs Fraser was also presented with champagne, chocolates, and complimentary travel vouchers.

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said “Achieving this significant milestone for a second consecutive year is testament to the strong relationship between Serco NorthLink Ferries and our loyal customers who opt to travel with us each year.

“I’d like to thank and express my appreciation to Donna and Raymond and to everyone who has voyaged on our vessels in 2024.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.