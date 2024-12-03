News

Glasgow man in court after £125k Lerwick drugs discovery

December 3, 2024
Inverness Justice Centre. Photo: Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service

A 31-year-old Glasgow man has appeared in court in connection with a £125,000 drugs discovery.

Marc Kerr entered no plea and was granted bail during the private hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday (Monday).

Kerr is facing two charges with being involved in the supply of drugs.

Police arrested after allegedly discovering 1.3kg  of heroin and 512g of cocaine in a van at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal on Friday morning.

The drugs had an estimated street value in excess of £125,000.

Kerr’s next court appearance is yet to be confirmed.

