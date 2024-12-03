Documentary to honour ‘incredible legacy’ of Jan and Pete Bevington

Jan and Pete Bevington. Image: WildReach Productions.

A short film is being made to honour the “incredible legacy” of Jan and Pete Bevington and their devotion to wildlife conservation.

Hillswick: Beyond the Tides is described as a “heartfelt documentary” celebrating Shetland’s “awe-inspiring natural beauty” and the couple’s decades of work.

Matteo Clarke, one of the two young film-makers who spent a month living with the couple, said the recent passing of Mrs Bevington has given the project a “profound urgency”.

Mrs Bevington, who founded the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary in 1987, died in her husband’s arms on 17th November after a long struggle with illness. She was 77.

Her death was met with great sadness among the conservation community and led to many affectionate tributes to her lifetime’s work.

Clarke said the WildReach Productions film offered the chance to “honour her decades of dedication to marine conservation and wildlife”.

The film features themes of resilience, conservation, and the deep connection between the sanctuary’s work and the Shetland community.

“It’s not just a local story,” said Clarke.

“It’s a global message of hope and inspiration, set against Shetland’s breathtaking landscapes, with intimate moments from our month-long stay with Jan and Pete at their home.”

The filmmakers are seeking financial support to complete their project.

“We’re currently seeking support from local businesses, individuals, and organisations to help us complete the project, “Clarke added.

“While we already have some backing from local cafes, we still need to secure additional funding to finalise post-production and bring Jan’s story to international audiences.”

“We’re hoping to reach as many people as possible who, like us, want to honour Jan’s legacy and support the sanctuary’s incredible work.”

Clarke and his colleague Roman Willi hope for the film to premiere early next year.

Filming has already been completed but the pair say post-production work is their biggest hurdle.

Funding contributions will go towards editing, music composition promotional campaigns for film festivals and distribution as well as backpay for crew members.

Depending on the level of support, contributors may receive credits and opportunities to receive behind the scenes insights into the making of the film.

People interested in supporting the film email contact Clarke by email on matteo@wildreachproductions.com or via WhatsApp at +44 7539 432073.