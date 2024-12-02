News

Tenants return to Sandveien homes

Kevin Craigens December 2, 2024 0
Tenants return to Sandveien homes
Kyle Duncan (left) and Kitty Horváth (second from left) receive the keys to their new home from Anita Jamieson, Executive Manager – Housing, and Craig Nicolson, Housing Programme Manager. Photo: SIC

The first tenants to return to Sandveien were welcomed after major construction work to rebuild the properties.

Almost two years after families were moved out for the demolition of the hold houses, the process has now begun for those people to return to their new homes.

Partners Kyle Duncan and Kitty Horváth, and their two children, have today (Monday) moved into a newly-built three-bedroom property.

Their return marks the final stage of the housing project, with other tenants expected to move in over the coming days and weeks, in time for Christmas. 

SIC housing executive manager Anita Jamieson said she was delighted for the project to be coming to an end.

“Handing over the keys and seeing our tenants moving into these houses is a great moment and the housing service is really pleased to be able to celebrate the completion of this project,” Mrs Jamieson said.

Work began in March 2023 on the rebuild project, which comprises six two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.  The overall project cost around £2.5 million, which has attracted £700k of funding from the Scottish government’s More Homes Fund.  

The project was fully delivered by local companies comprising lead contractor DITT Ltd (supported by local subcontractors), plus architects PJP Architects, engineering consultants Mott Macdonald, quantity surveyor Jim Nisbet and Case Shetland as clerk of works. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.