Tenants return to Sandveien homes

Kyle Duncan (left) and Kitty Horváth (second from left) receive the keys to their new home from Anita Jamieson, Executive Manager – Housing, and Craig Nicolson, Housing Programme Manager. Photo: SIC

The first tenants to return to Sandveien were welcomed after major construction work to rebuild the properties.

Almost two years after families were moved out for the demolition of the hold houses, the process has now begun for those people to return to their new homes.

Partners Kyle Duncan and Kitty Horváth, and their two children, have today (Monday) moved into a newly-built three-bedroom property.

Their return marks the final stage of the housing project, with other tenants expected to move in over the coming days and weeks, in time for Christmas.

SIC housing executive manager Anita Jamieson said she was delighted for the project to be coming to an end.

“Handing over the keys and seeing our tenants moving into these houses is a great moment and the housing service is really pleased to be able to celebrate the completion of this project,” Mrs Jamieson said.

Work began in March 2023 on the rebuild project, which comprises six two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses. The overall project cost around £2.5 million, which has attracted £700k of funding from the Scottish government’s More Homes Fund.

The project was fully delivered by local companies comprising lead contractor DITT Ltd (supported by local subcontractors), plus architects PJP Architects, engineering consultants Mott Macdonald, quantity surveyor Jim Nisbet and Case Shetland as clerk of works.