NorthLink warns of possible disruption

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

NorthLink has warned harsh conditions may impact on its services over the coming days.

Tomorrow’s northbound sailing to Shetland is under review, in anticipation of poor weather. The operator says the Hrossey may leave Aberdeen at the earlier time of 4pm instead of the current scheduled time of 7pm.

Similarly, the southbound sailing of the Hjaltland may be subject to weather-related delays.

Tuesday services are also under review.

NorthLink says more detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.