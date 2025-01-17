News

Assessment work to begin at Gilbert Bain Hospital

January 17, 2025
Lerwick's Gilbert Bain Hospital

Temporary adjustments in the Gilbert Bain Hospital will be made next week allowing investigative work to begin for repairs.

This comes a month after it emerged the ageing building needed immediate work.

NHS Shetland released a statement yesterday (Thursday) saying there would be some adjustments and relocations within the town hospital.

However, it wanted to reassure the public that all services would “remain accessible”.

“In order to allow the planning and investigative work scheduled to begin, there will be some temporary adjustments or relocations within some areas of the hospital between 20 January and 17 February,” NHS Shetland said.

“Letters have already been sent to any patients whose appointment is in a different building due to this work. Some patients will also be redirected to another location in the hospital at reception.”

Scaffolding will be erected to allow the work to take place, with these investigations to continue over the four week period.

It also added that drivers may find it more difficult to find a parking space during this time.

Last month, this newspaper reported that the Scottish government insisted a replacement hospital was still on the agenda.

Reinstating capital projects such as the new Gilbert Bain Hospital was under consideration. However, it warned multi-year funding would be “challenging,” while the impact of the Westminster autumn budget was being assessed.

The Scottish government has been in discussions with health boards across the country since an unexpected free on capital projects was introduced 12 months ago.

A poll commissioned by The Shetland Times found 78 per cent believed a new Gilbert Bain Hospital would not be built within the next 10 years.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart also renewed her calls for a new health campus to be approved immediately.

