Filla to return to service on Tuesday

Skerries ferry Filla which suffered a "catastrophic" engine failure in February.

The inter-island ferry Filla is expected to be back in service next week following crucial engine repairs.

Shetland Islands Council has confirmed the vessel will return to the Skerries route on Tuesday.

The ferry was put out of action in February after suffering “catastrophic” engine failure.

A report later revealed the cost of replacing the port main engine stood at almost £200,000.

Meanwhile, Whalsay will see an alternative ferry timetable run tomorrow and on Monday.

Shetland Islands Council said in a statement: “These changes were made to our online system around two weeks ago, following discussions with the Whalsay community and passengers who had prior bookings in our system.

“Extra bookable sailings have been made available this weekend and into next week to accommodate these requests, before the return of MV Filla on the Skerries route later on Tuesday.”