Junior Up-Helly-A’ picks up award

Members of the Junior Up-Helly-A' with the award.

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ has won a major award at the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.

The festival has picked up the Generations Working Together Encouraging Reciprical Learning Award.

Representing the festival was Junior Guizer Jarl Oran McCulloch, as well as Junior Jarl’s Squad member Robbie Sutherland. Martin Summers and Ryan Jamieson, from the junior committee, were also in attendance.

The event was held in the parliament’s garden lobby. It is designed to celebrate the power and importance of building intergenerational relationships across Scotland.

Speaking after the ceremony, Oran said: “Wow! We were just happy to be nominated, so to win is a real shock.

“I’m so proud to be part of Junior Up-Helly-A’ and be from Shetland. We couldn’t have done without all our parents and festival volunteers, so thank you for helping us through the winter.

“And thank you for making it an experience me and my squad will never forget. Three cheers for Junior Up-Helly-A’.”

Mr Summers, the junior Up-Helly-A’ chairman, said: “We’re still a bit surprised. They say it takes a village to raise our young folk, and Junior Up-Helly-A’ and Up-Helly-A’ couldn’t be better examples.

“This award is for all the young people and volunteers involved in Junior Up-Helly-A’ since 1956. Thanks to Beatrice Wishart MSP for attending the awards to support us.”