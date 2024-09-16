Search is on for junior guizers

A Junior Guizer Jarl and his squad celebrate at a procession burning. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The search is on for young people eager to form squads and take part in next year’s Junior Up-Helly-A’.

Committee members are eager to hear from young people in the P7 to S2 age category.

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to help youngsters submit the necessary forms before the 4th October deadline.

A £10 guizing fee per person has been introduced due to increased costs in running the junior festival.

However, the fee can be waived if squad members are in receipt of free school meals and/or a clothing grant.

Application forms and guidance notes can be requested from today [Monday] by email.

Applications can be returned by email or post from Wednesday. Applications submitted earlier than this will be rejected.

If squads have more than 10 members, parents/carers are asked to use a second form to complete all the details.

Forms must be signed by parents/guardians of those under 16.

Junior Up-Helly-A’ will offer an opportunity to have an equal gender split of guizers, on a first come first served basis.

Application forms can be obtained by visiting https://linktr.ee/junioruphellyaa or emailing juhasecretary@btinternet.com