Road users advised of ‘blue light driver training’

September 16, 2024 0
Firefighters are undertaking “blue light training” this week to maintain their emergency response skills.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has advised other road users that the training will be taking place from today (Monday) until Friday.

Shetland group commander Matt Mason said people may see and hear more emergency vehicles on the roads during this time.

“Our advice to drivers is you should look and listen for emergency vehicles using flashing blue lights and sirens,” he added.

“When one approaches, please do not panic, our drivers are trained to safely make progress through traffic.

“Consider the route of such a vehicle and take appropriate action to let it pass, while complying with all traffic regulations.

“If necessary, pull to the side of the road and stop, but try to avoid stopping before the brow of a hill, a bend or narrow section of road.

“Do not endanger yourself, other road users or pedestrians and avoid mounting the kerb.

“Do not brake harshly on approach to a junction or roundabout, as a following vehicle may not have the same view as you.”

